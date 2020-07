By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Tottenham Hotspur football club on Sunday moved above in the Premier League table after securing two goals against Arsenal.

The goals scored, gave Spurs two points above their rival and into the eighth place.

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacasette scored the first goal against Tottenham in just 16 minutes.





While Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld scored against Arsenal at 19 minutes and 81 minutes respectively.