Sixty-seven COVID-19 patients were on Saturday discharged from the Oyo State Isolation Centre after receiving their second negative test results.

Gov. Seyi Makinde, who announced this through his official Twitter handle on Sunday, said the figure raised the number of discharged cases in the state to 992.

He, however, stated that 17 new cases were recorded on Saturday when their tests came back positive.

According to the governor, the cases are from Ibadan North Local Government Area (LGA) with six, Ibadan Southwest LGA with four, while Lagelu and Oluyole LGAs have three and two cases respectively.





“Akinyele LGA and Ogbomosho North LGA recorded one case each. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as of today is 1,706,” Makinde tweeted.

The governor added that one COVID-19-related death was also recorded on Saturday, bringing the number of deaths in Oyo State to 21.

He implored residents of the state to keep following the guidelines of the COVID-19 Task Force to ensure a slow down in the spread of the virus in the state.

“Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, wear face masks in public places, and maintain proper social distancing.

“Also call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000, 08095863000, 08078288999 and 08078288800 or visit a community-based testing centre, if you have any COVID-19 symptom.

“The symptoms are cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, loss of smell/taste and shortness of breath.” the governor tweeted.