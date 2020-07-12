By Abankula

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is solidly in support of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s second term bid in Ondo state.

“He has no camp and is therefore not shocked by the disqualification of anyone”, said a source close to the former governor of Lagos State.

He was reacting to speculations by political pundits alleging that the disqualification of Segun Abraham, out of 12 candidates for the primary election scheduled for 20 July, shocked Tinubu’s camp.





The report pitched Tinubu against President Muhammadu Buhari, who was reported to favour Akeredolu’s return.

“Abraham is not Tinubu’s candidate. Tinubu is with the governor and is not in shock”, said the source to P.M.News.

With the APC adopting indirect primary, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu seems to be the favoured candidate to win.

The Tijani Tumsa–led Screening Committee had on Friday announced the disqualification of one the contenders. Abraham was not announced as one of the candidates cleared.

The appeal committee has also further sealed the disqualification .

Abraham waged a close primary contest with Akeredolu in 2016, losing 635 votes to Akeredolu’s 669 votes.

He challenged Akeredolu’s victory in court. But he lost all the way.

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said he’s still in the race for governorship election coming up on October 10.

Meanwhile Akeredolu has quelled rumours of being disqualified for the primary election.

Mr Ojo Oyewamide, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Sunday in Akure, said the rumour was a ploy to distract supporters of Akeredolu.

He explained that it was another distraction “unleashed with the aim of deceiving the unsuspecting public and diverting attention from the self-imposed pains on the part of those behind the story.

“They are scavengers and will stop at nothing to sustain their trade of deceit. Ignore them, remain firm, be dedicated and prayerful.

“Akeredolu is not just participating at the party primary. He shall be re-elected by the Grace of God, come October 10, 2020.

“The governor, therefore, appeals to all his supporters to ignore the rumour and dedicate this period to God for His continuous grace, favour and protection,” he said.