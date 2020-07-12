As Prof. Wole Soyinka, a Nigerian playwright, poet and a Nobel Laureate turns 86 on Monday, a rights campaigner and President Centre for Change, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has felicitated with him.

In a congratulatory message on Sunday in Lagos, Okei-Odumakin saluted Soyinka, whom she called “Kongi”, describing him as a “Man of Many parts”.

According to Okei-Odumakin, Soyinka is many things to many people.

She commended the Nobel laureate for being a “Third Force” to liberate the suffering Nigerians from the shackles of oppression.





“He is a man of Conscience who stood stoically against a senseless civil war.

“When we talk of the Masked Man who stormed a radio station, we talk of him.

“When we talk of The Man (who) Died for keeping quiet in the face of tyranny; Kongi’s Harvest, Brother Jero and his Metamorphosis, we talk of him.

“When we talk of Death and the Horseman, we talk of the same person.

“What of Ake, which happens to be his place of birth? We can go on and on,” she said

Okei-Odumakin congratulated Prof. Soyinka and wished him long life and good health.