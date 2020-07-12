By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood icon, Rita Dominic is 45 years old today. She announced the special day with three posts on Instagram.

In one she remarked on her special day: “Thanking the almighty for another year, for life and good health..🙏🏽

“I’ve been in the industry for 22 years and you all have been steadfast with your support. This I do not take for granted. It has been good most times and rocky sometimes but in all I give God the glory.





“Love you all so much! Bles”

She captioned another 12/07, with a backdrop of music and roses.

Although the coronavirus may have hampered any bash, the diva, called Queen of Zamunda is attracting accolades from fellow Nollywood stars and other celebrities.

Here are some of the messages posted to her wall:

MercyJohnsonokojie: HBD Queen, Gods blessings always

Iniedo: Yasss mama happy birthday sugar

Sound Sultan: Happy birthday RIRI BABY

Toke Makinwa: My big sis 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 happy birthday queen.

Cocoiceofficial: Happy birthday beautiful Queen ❤️

Realomosexy: Happy birthday Rita. Wishing you Long life and even more prosperity

paulplaydairo: Happy birthday Queen!!! Fan for life

Adaoraukoh: Happy Birthday to the Queen of ZAMUNDA.May your days be long in health and wealth.

Lalaakindoju: Mama Reeeeeee! Happy Birthday!

Bensonokonkwo: Happy birthday Our own diva

theonlychigul : There can and will always be only one #ritadominic. Happy birthday Sister.