By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has revealed that men with tall structures and dark complexion attract her very much.

According to the screen diva in a recent interview, any man who wants to be with her should love her endlessly and also give her all the attention she needs because she loves attention.

She also added that she wants a man who will notice her change of mood.





Speaking about her career, Etiko revealed that her acting career is very important to her hence wants a man who can support her career because she has worked hard to build her career to a higher ground and isn’t ready to lay it aside.

She added that she wants a man who can support and understand her career because she is not ready to give up her movie career for marital reasons and not even marriage or a man can make her stop acting.