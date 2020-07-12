By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s Coronavirus death toll has hit 724, as the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, reported 664 fresh cases of the deadly virus on Saturday.

According to the NCDC, 15 deaths were recorded on Saturday, taking the total deaths so far to 724.

Also, with the 664 new cases, Nigeria’s total coronavirus infections stand at 31,987, with 13,103 recoveries recorded nationwide.





In Saturday’s reported new cases, Lagos leads with 224 infections, following closely by Abuja, with 105 fresh cases, just as Edo records 85 cases and Ondo, 34 cases.

While Kaduna rakes in 32 cases, Imo ramps up 27 cases and Osun, 19 cases. Plateau, Oyo and Ogun record 17 cases each.

Others are: Rivers, 14; Delta, 11; Adamawa, 10; Enugu, 7; Nassarawa, 6; Gombe, 3; Abia, 3 and Ekiti, 3.

How they Stand

Lagos-224

FCT-105

Edo-85

Ondo-64

Kaduna-32

Imo-27

Osun-19

Plateau-17

Oyo-17

Ogun-17

Rivers-14

Delta-11

Adamawa-10

Enugu-7

Nassarawa-6

Gombe-3

Abia-3

Ekiti-3