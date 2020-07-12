A fourth day of searching for the missing Glee actress Naya Rivera at Lake Piru, California has been fruitless.

Naya Rivera or her body has not been found in the lake.

The Ventura County Sheriff in a tweet said the search mission will resume Sunday morning.





The Glee star was reported missing on Wednesday, 9 July when her four-year-old son was found asleep on the water in a boat they had rented for three hours.

She failed to return after their allotted time was up.

Her mum Yolanda was pictured on her knees with her arms outstretched at the water’s edge on Saturday.

Naya’s brother Mychael was also with her.

Later in the day, Naya’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey and her father George were also spotted at the lake with her dad getting into the water fully clothed at one point as he waited helplessly for news about his daughter.

As the day drew to a close the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department tweeted, ‘Today’s search operation at Lake Piru is winding down. The mission will resume Sunday morning in the ongoing effort to locate Naya Rivera.’

The tweet drew a flood of reactions urging a search beyond the lake.