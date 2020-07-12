By Aderogba George

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has vowed to go after the traffickers who shipped Temitope-Olamide Arowolo to the Republic of Lebanon.

Arowolo, an indigene of Oyo State, was the Nigerian lady whose enslavement ordeal video went viral on social media in May.

She was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by the NAPTIP Director-General Julie Okah-Donli and other government officials.

The NAPTIP boss vowed to go after the traffickers.

She also said that the Arowolo was going to be rehabilitated by the agency in its shelter and thereafter be empowered.

According to her, Arowolo will first of all be quarantined for two weeks as the law stipulates for now, and thereafter, she will be taken to the agency’s shelter.

“We have to counsel her and rehabilitate her and thereafter, empower her. The job of arresting her traffickers will be done after profiling her properly.

“We will counsel her and get necessary information from her that will lead us to the arrest of her traffickers for prosecution; we will ensure justice for her, none of the traffickers will go scot free.

“She is going to be an ambassador of NAPTIP,” the director-general said.

Arowolo, who spoke with newsmen about her ordeal in Labanon, advised ladies to stay back in Nigeria and do whatever destiny has given them.

“Going outside there was like a hell, even not only Lebanon, but what I experienced at Lebanon, I pray for my enemy not to experience that,” she said.

Arowolo had alleged that she was being inhumanely treated where she worked as a maid in Lebanon by her enslavers, a situation that brought on her so many allegations by her boss.

Arowolo inflicted some injury on the husband of her boss, who was trying to rape her.

She was charged with attempted murder and theft by the Lebanon police.

It was while in custody that her ordeal video went viral. This caught the attention of the Nigerian government.