Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, said he is unbothered about his side finishing above Arsenal this season.

Mourinho made this known after a 2-1 win over the Gunners on Sunday.

“That’s a fan view. I have to be more ambitious than that.

“I can even be a bit selfish and say that if the Championship started when I arrived here. Despite all the problems after then, we will probably be fourth or fifth on the table.





“But I don’t want to see it from a fan’s view or be selfish. I want to qualify for the Europa League,” he told reporters.

In the match, Arsenal went ahead via Alexandre Lacazette’s brilliant long-range strike, but the visitors could only watch as Tottenham grabbed an instant equaliser through Son Heung-Min and Toby Alderweireld secured victory with a late header.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta could not hide his frustration after seeing Arsenal throw away a winning position to fall further behind in the race for a spot in Europe next season.

“I am disappointed and frustrated and really sorry for the boys first, because the way they played today and the personality they showed today, to come into this ground and show who we are, to nullify the opponents and press them high, forcing them to kick the ball long and defend in a low block,” the manager told reporters after the game.