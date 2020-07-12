By Adejoke Adeleye

A 24-year-old man, Badmus Folarin has been arrested by men of Nigeria Police, Ogun State Command for inflicting deep injuries on a 10-year-old boy, Sunday David living with his family.

The suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Owode Egbado Division, SP Olabisi Elebutte from a concerned neighbour who reported that he heard crying of a young boy at No. 12 Elegushi Street, Owode Yewa.

The DPO detailed the patrol team to the scene where the young boy was seen lying down helplessly with serious injury all over his body.





On enquiry, it was discovered that the suspect put a knife on fire and applied it to the buttock of the young boy, thereby inflicting a second degree injury on the innocent boy.

On interrogation, the suspect alleged that the victim, who is living with the family opened a tin of Milo belonging to the suspect’s mother and leaked from it.

The victim was quickly rushed to Ore-Ofe hospital by the police for medical attention while the suspect was also arrested and detained.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.