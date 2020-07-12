By Agency Report

Lewis Hamilton is just six wins away from matching Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record, after clinching the Styrian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday.

It was Hamilton’s 85th career win. Schumacher won a total of 91 races.

Hamilton’s record-extending 89th career pole on a rain-drenched track was one of his best in extreme conditions.





During the race he was hardly challenged as he finished a sizeable 13.7 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and 33.7 ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Bottas won last weekend’s season-opening Austrian GP on the same Red Bull Ring track in Spielberg at the foot of the Styrian mountains – hence the name change.

Like last Sunday, drivers again wore black T-shirts with “End Racism’’ and most took the knee a few moments before the national anthem.

Leclerc earlier apologised to Ferrari and his teammate Sebastian Vettel after causing a first-lap collision that put both drivers out of the race.

Both cars suffered damage and returned to the pits, with four-times world champion Vettel wheeled into the garage while Leclerc rejoined in last place after having a new front wing fitted.

The Monegasque, whose car was tipped onto Vettel’s after he tried a lunge down the inside of the German and hit a kerb in the turn three incident, retired on lap five.

The 22-year-old recognised he had been over-optimistic in his move.

“I apologised. Obviously, excuses are not enough in times like this,” the youngster told Sky TV.