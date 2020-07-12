The General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA, Olufunmilayo Osifuye has charged owners/developers of properties in the state to stop cutting corners but to pass through the legal channels provided by government in obtaining Planning Permit.

He said this would save them cost and guarantee original permits and that the permits would ensure orderly development, encouraged investment and forestalls quackery, among other benefits.

The GM made this charge during a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development with owners owners/developers of properties in Lekki/Ajah and other Areas in Eti-Osa Local Government on the seamless processing of Planning Permit in Lagos State.

The meeting which was one of a series organized by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, was to engage communities that have potentials of being affected by Lagos State Physical Development plans and projects.





While delivering his paper, Osifuye enumerated the types of developments that required Planning Permit as buildings for residential, commercial, institutional, and agricultural purposes, fencing, demolition and renovation, among others.

He also explained the requirements for granting Planning Permit as well as the procedural steps for processing it in Lagos State.

The GM listed reforms in the procedures of granting Planning Permits to make the process seamless and faster.

These reforms include the relaxation of Land titles such that applicants do not have to own a registered title like Certificate of Occupancy, Deeds of Conveyance, but could commenced processing of permit with Land Purchase Stamp Duties.

Osifuye made instances of reforms initiated as incentives for attracting voluntary compliance, such as in 2018 when penal fees applicable to abandoned properties and those built without recourse to planning laws were repealed and in 2019, when the penal fee was reduced to double the amount of the original processing fee for the planning permit of such structures instead of it being four times as much.

Osifuye enjoined developers to avail themselves of the Agency’s website, epp.lagosstate.gov.ng for online registration for the processing of permits, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as this affords them the advantage of sending in applications and processing of permits online from the comfort of their homes/offices.