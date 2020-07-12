By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Safety Commission has shutdown 33 social club facilities across the State.

The facilities, comprising bars, lounges, restaurants, gyms and spas were sealed for engaging in ongoing activities and operations against the State’s established COVID-19 reopening protocols.

The Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC), Lanre Mojola during the enforcement exercise affirmed that the State would not hesitate to deal with erring or non-compliant facilities that contravened the established protocol for reopening the economy.





He reiterated that the State has zero tolerance for establishments that continued to violate State regulations and laws.

Mojola also said that in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s last briefing on the State’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) response, hairdressing salons that had been accredited by the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC) could now open strictly by appointment-only with a maximum occupancy of 40 percent of the total floor space at any given time while restaurants and eateries should continue to operate on a takeout basis.

He added that the Governor further implored business owners in the entertainment and tourism sector to continue to register on www.lasgsafetyreg.com to enable them receive their provisional safety compliance letters in preparation for their full reopening.

Mojola reiterated that organizations that had collected their provisional compliance letters for sectors not opened yet should remain closed but continuously ensure that the necessary safety protocols were put in place in anticipation of the Governor’s pronouncement for reopening of such businesses.

He further said that the Commission would continue its enforcement exercise across the State identifying businesses that had not registered and all erring facilities, especially bars, gyms, lounges, spas and other social and religious centres.

Some of the places sealed are West gate Arena, Ikosi Isheri; Glovic Bar & Restaurant, Toyin Street, ikeja; Lounge 50, Masha, Surulere; Innoville Shopping plaza, Ikeja; Trendor Hotels, Fadeyi; Esado Suites, Olanrewaju street, Ikeja; Ritalori Hotel, Taoridi street, Surulere, among others.