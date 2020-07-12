Kamaru Usman, the Nigerian Nightmare has proven once again that he is a tough champion to dethrone in the UFC welterweight class, after he demolished Jorge Masvidal Saturday night.

The fight in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, saw Usman winning by unanimous decision 50-45, 50-45, 49-46.

Usman is now 16-0 after his only loss as a professional in 2013.

The Nigerian Nightmare has undisputedly established himself once again as the best welterweight in the world.





Usman largely dominated the fight, registering 94 significant strikes versus Masvidal’s 66, per UFC Stats.

He also had five takedowns, while Masvidal did not have any.

This was Usman’s second successful title defence.

He defeated Colby Covington by fifth-round TKO at UFC 245 to solidify himself as champion after taking the belt from Tyron Woodley at UFC 235.

*With Bleacher Report