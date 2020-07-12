By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday disclosed that 56 Coronavirus patients have been discharged from the state’s isolation centres.

Those discharged include nine foreigners. Of the 56 patients discharged, 12 are female while 44 are male.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the survivors were discharged from its various isolation centres across the State.





This brings to 1,897 the total number of Coronavirus survivors discharged from the State’s isolation centres.

“Good people of Lagos, today, 56 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 12 female and 44 male, including 9 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

”The patients; 25 from Gbagada, 5 from Agidingbi, 8 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 3 from Onikan and 15 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

“This brings to 1897, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.

”Remember, COVID19 is real! Let’s continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government,” Sanwo-Olu said.