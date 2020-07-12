By Taiwo Okanlawon

American mixed martial artist, Jorge Masvidal has reacted to losing welterweight fight to Kamaru Usman on Sunday in UFC 251.

The fight against Colby Covington in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, saw Usman winning by unanimous decision 50-45, 50-45, 49-46.

It was Masvidal’s 14th career defeat and his fifth in his last 11 fights.





Reacting after the fight, he apologized to his fans on Twitter, promising to bounce back.

He wrote, “Sorry, I couldn’t bring it home this time. Next time #theresurrection.”

Masvidal quoted US senator, Marco Rubio, who had earlier tweeted in support of the 35-year-old.

Sorry i couldn’t bring it home this time. Next time #theresurrection https://t.co/LgfzlGxxYx — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 12, 2020

Mashvisal, who replaced Gilbert Burns, had told Usman he would be interested in a rematch after getting more wins, to put him in contention for the title.

“I’ll get a couple wins and we’ll run it back,” Masvidal said after the fight.