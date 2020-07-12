By Taiwo Okanlawon

The new Oniru of Iruland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal has vowed to resolve the recent crisis that has brought attention to the Iru kingdom.

Since the new Oba was installed, the children of the late Oniru of Iruland, Oba Idowu Abiodun have been having confrontations over the control of some properties in highbrow Oniru, Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

According to reports, the children of the late Oniru have continued to sell lands and properties in the area.





The new Oniru has asked all banks housing funds belonging to the royal family to immediately freeze all the accounts. The king also called on all tenants and leases to stop transacting with the children of the late Oniru.

However, the family of the late king is insisting that some of the properties belonged to them and not to the royal family. This led to violence last week Sunday, July 5th, 2020 when the new king ordered some palace officials to post public notices on some of the properties under contention. Thugs said to be loyal to one of the sons of the late Oniru, Tijani beat up those posting the notices on the properties.

The new Oniru, swinging to action has decided to run an open-door policy and announced that the Abiodun’s family should approach the palace and seek clarification should they have any grievance on any ongoing project, rather than engage the committee members who were carrying out their duties.

According to palace sources, Oba Gbolahan Lawal enjoys the confidence of the who’s who in the Iruland, and has a very cordial relationship with all the princes of the land.

“As a former law enforcement officer and a well-read and traveled individual, the new king abhors violence and will never subscribe to the use of brute force or thugs in carrying out any of his plans for Iru kingdom, rather engagement and dialogues has been the route of choice since his ascension.

“He has set up a committee, with the mandate ‘LET’S GROW IRU LAND TOGETHER’ an avenue to share ideas, suggestions, and concerns of the residents and families of Iru kingdom because he believes together; they can make the kingdom one of the most sustainable cities to live in.

“The Oniru as the custodian of the heritage, values, and assets of the kingdom knows that proper documentation of everything being held in trust by the throne will go a long way in creating accountability and equity within the kingdom, for generations unborn.

As a father to all, Kabiyesi Gbolahan Lawal has reiterated that peaceful coexistence between all and sundry within the kingdom is his number one priority, as well as redeveloping and rebranding the kingdom for the benefit of the indigenes, residents and businesses within the kingdom.

Considering the qualities of the new Oniru, the land is bound to experience progress and development as the Oba who is a seasoned administrator with over 25 years postgraduate experience and in-depth knowledge of the workings of the Public Sector having lately been the Honourable Commissioner for Housing by former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in October 2015, a position he occupied till 2019.

Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal will steer the wheel of the Kingdom of Iruland and proffer solutions to the issues in the kingdom.