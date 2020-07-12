India within the last 24 hours recorded a single-day spike of 28,637 COVID-19 cases, making the country’s caseload already close to crossing the 850,000 mark.

This comes just five days after crossing the 700,000 mark, India Today reports.

According to the Union Health Ministry report, the new figure of cases has made it the ninth consecutive day that coronavirus cases in India increased by more than 22,000.

The Health ministry also reported 551 deaths in the last 24 hours.





With the fresh cases, India’s coronavirus tally has now reached 849,553.

Out of the cases, 292,258 are active and 534,621 people have been cured of the infection.

The death toll has also hit 22,674.

New Delhi, the capital alone recorded 1,781 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 110,000, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,334.