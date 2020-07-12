By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer, Abolore Adigun, popularly known as 9ice, has said he never promised fans to win a Grammy Award for them when he sang about winning the most coveted award.

The Gongo Aso crooner made this known in an interview with Punch, adding that since he’s still making music, he still believes he will win Grammy Award.

In his words, “People are getting it wrong. I didn’t promise anyone a Grammy award; I promised myself. I promised myself a lot of things. I promised myself a Music of Black Origin award and I got it. I promised myself to be one of the most reckoned with artistes and I’ve achieved that.





“The Grammy award has been one of my targets as well. There is a Yoruba adage that says, ‘Ba o ku, ise o tan’ which literally means, ‘If there is life, anything can still happen’.

“I’m still doing music and who says I cannot get it (Grammy award) tomorrow? I still have that belief and I know God will do it for me,” he added.