Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has debunked rumours of his disqualification from Ondo 2020 Governorship election. He reinstated that he is still in the State’s Governorship race in the Oct. 10 election.

This follows rumours of his disqualification from participating in the July 20 governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The screening, which took place from July 8 to July 10 in Abuja, was for the 12 APC governorship aspirants in the state.

Mr Ojo Oyewamide, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Sunday in Akure, said the rumour was a ploy to distract supporters of Akeredolu.





He explained that it was another distraction “unleashed to deceive the unsuspecting public and divert attention from the self-imposed pains on the part of those behind the story.

“They are scavengers and will stop at nothing to sustain their trade of deceit. Ignore them, remain firm, be dedicated and prayerful.

“Akeredolu is not just participating at the party primary. He shall be re-elected by the Grace of God, come October 10, 2020.

“The governor, therefore, appeals to all his supporters to ignore the rumour and dedicate this period to God for His continuous grace, favour and protection,” he said