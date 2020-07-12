Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have increased to 24,248, with 414 more infections confirmed late Saturday.

According to the latest update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), 619 people have been treated and discharged. This brings the number of discharged patients to 19,831.

While the number of deaths stood at 135.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana stands at 4,282.





President Nana Akufo-Addo is on his eighth day of self-isolation after a close associate of his, tested positive for the virus.

Ghana has passed a law to enforce the wearing of face masks in public, in a bid to control and end the continued spread of the pandemic in the country.