Kamaru Usman with his new title

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian fans on social media have hailed Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, after beating America’s Jorge Masvidal on Sunday.

The fight against Colby Covington in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, saw Usman winning by unanimous decision 50-45, 50-45, 49-46.

Nigerian Nightmare is now 16-0 after his only loss as a professional in 2013.


However, Nigerians on microblogging platform, Twitter praised the Nigerian’s tactics in the fight despite critics calling it a boring win.

Burna Boy, whose song was used for entrance hailed Usman in a tweet. “Kamaru Usman!!!!”

 