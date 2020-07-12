By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian fans on social media have hailed Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, after beating America’s Jorge Masvidal on Sunday.

The fight against Colby Covington in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, saw Usman winning by unanimous decision 50-45, 50-45, 49-46.

Nigerian Nightmare is now 16-0 after his only loss as a professional in 2013.





However, Nigerians on microblogging platform, Twitter praised the Nigerian’s tactics in the fight despite critics calling it a boring win.

Burna Boy, whose song was used for entrance hailed Usman in a tweet. “Kamaru Usman!!!!”

KAMARUUUUU USMAN 🇳🇬 🦍 — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) July 12, 2020

We should celebrate our own.,,not that cocky Anthony Joshua who’s fighting for another country.,and we still do not know how to deal with us accepting his fighting for the 🇬🇧😄 — PEDRO MARLEY🌧🌈❤️🏖 (@AkinduroTemito8) July 12, 2020

Isreal Adesanya @stylebender 🇳🇬(UFC Middleweight CHAMPION) Kamaru Usman @USMAN84kg 🇳🇬(UFC Weltherweight CHAMPION) Anthony Joshua @anthonyfjoshua 🇳🇬 (current WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles CHAMPION) We dey fight Abeg.. 9JA to the world 🇳🇬 🚀🌍🌎🌏 pic.twitter.com/uq7Fp0s1Q1 — Emmanuel Alexander Obi (@JustEmmah_) July 12, 2020

Dana White says the outcome of Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal didn't surprise him at #UFC251: "If Jorge didn't catch him with something then that's the way the fight would go… Usman is a beast." — The Glove Touch (@TheGloveTouch) July 12, 2020

I think Kamaru Usman has done more for Nigeria in a night than Obasanjo did in his two tenures as both head of state and president of the federal republic. — SlimBrown🇳🇬😋 (@AustinCole43) July 12, 2020

Kamaru Usman is a beast… — Labiolly37 (@Labiolly37) July 12, 2020

Kamaru Usman is a nightmare. You have to fall asleep to see it. Great fighter but borrrrrrrrrrring — KingAbraham (@ldecort) July 12, 2020

Kamaru Usman is the best welterweight since George St Pierre — Special Needs kid (@Ozcocock) July 12, 2020

At last happy kamaru Usman stopped that loud mouthed cow — Tee nwachinemere (@Dacoins) July 12, 2020

Kamaru Usman dominated the almighty deadly Jorge Masvidal, Street Jesus had 25mins he did nothing. Why the fuss on Kamaru. Many expected him to take a hit, and KO'ed. That didn't happen, now you guys are angry. — Nnaemeka🇳🇬 (@Ogbujamie) July 12, 2020

Congrat Nigerian Nightmare Kamaru usman . Much respect 🇳🇬 — DOUBLE L (@lukmangregs) July 12, 2020

Kamaru Usman Clear road! — 𝙼𝙰𝙳-𝙰𝚄𝚇 ✈ (@SoundsOfDJG6) July 12, 2020

Kamaru Usman deserves immense credit for his methodical and dominant performance last night. Yes it may not have been pretty, but he did everything he needed to nullify & neutralise Masvidal’s best weapons. Those saying he was boring need to remember this is MMA.#UFC251 pic.twitter.com/Mw19VCcAeK — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) July 12, 2020