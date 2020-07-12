By Suleiman Shehu/Ibadan

The leader of the “One million boys” gang and most wanted Ibadan criminal, Biola Ebila, has been killed.

While the police claimed their operatives killed the gang leader, another report said he was killed in reprisal attack by gunmen loyal to a late rival gang leader.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the death of Ebila in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ibadan.





Fadeyi, however, said that he did not have the details of the killing.

“The information reaching me from the Divisional Police Officer, Idi-Arere, revealed that his corpse and those of his colleagues who confronted the policemen strategically deployed to that axis were brought with a tricycle to Kudeti area.

“At that instance, two of their members were also arrested. So they retrieved and brought the corpses to the station.

“He has been on the wanted list of the police and the police have been trailing him.

“What actually transpired and details on how he was killed, I don’t have it now, but he has been confirmed dead.’’

One report said Ebila was killed on Sunday afternoon in a revenge attack by suspected thugs loyal to late Moshood Ekugbemi, an Ibadan gang leader.

Ebila was murdered in his hideout around Olomi area of Ibadan after fled from his permanent residence in Kudeti.

Ebila was declared wanted by Oyo State Police Command for his alleged involvement in the murder of another Ibadan ‘warlord’, Moshood Ekugbemi on the 12th of May, this year.

It was gathered that Ebila led his group to attack Ekugbemi, which eventually led to Ekugbemi’s death.

Ebila had been on the wanted list of Oyo State Police Command since Ekugbemi’s murder.