By Taiwo Okanlawon

Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Asiwaju Seun Fakorede has given an update from isolation about his health two weeks after he tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Fakorede, who is also the youngest commissioner in Nigeria’s history, had on the 26th of June announced that he tested positive for Coronavirus without any symptoms/breakdown.

However, the commissioner on his Instagram page has stated that the two COVID-19 tests he recently took returned positive.





Fakorede added that remained asymptomatic, with no symptoms whatsoever, believing his immune system is fighting the virus so strongly.

He wrote, “In the spirit of giving you all a honest update about my COVID-19 situation — the two subsequent confirmation tests I’ve taken came back positive, still. Yet, I remain asymptomatic, with no symptoms whatsoever.

“Don’t panic please — I am very well, hale and hearty. My immune system is fighting this so strongly, I believe.

“I was told by the NCDC personnels that I’m not in this alone. So while I don’t understand the operation of this virus or why the tests keep coming back positive — I’m taking every pound of strength in me to encourage everyone out there with similar cases. Don’t be dismayed, we will win.

“Quite frankly, COVID-19 is still very much with us, don’t let your guards down, this is the time to further intensify your defence against this univiting virus — Follow the COVID-19 Task Force directives.

“Again, I say, this is not a death sentence — please stay safe, protect yourself, protect those around you.

“Keep me in your prayers — I wish you an amazing week ahead. Happy Sunday!”