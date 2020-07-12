By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist, poet, author, and sports administrator, Otunba Eddie Aderinokun on his 80th birthday.

Buhari in a statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Sunday, joined the media industry, family and friends, and sporting fraternity to celebrate the media marshal’s milestone birthday.

Buhari recognizes Aderinokun’s over 60 years of vibrant journalism tucked, seeing him rise to editorship of the then reputable Daily Express Newspaper.





The President also commended his contribution to the literature through many books, particularly on poetry.

Buhari further acknowledged Aderinokun’s footprints in sports development, “particularly volleyball, where he made his mark as a very successful Chairman of the Nigerian Volleyball Federation.”

The President urged Aderinokun, as President of Nigeria League of Veteran Journalists, to continue sharing his wealth of experience, and to guide younger professionals on the path of ethics and good conduct.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant Aderinokun sound mind, good health.