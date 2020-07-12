By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The deadly Coronavirus pandemic is having serious toll on Lagos, as another 13 people were killed by the virus on Saturday.

On Friday, 14 Lagosians were killed by the deadly virus.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, of the 15 reported deaths nationwide on Saturday, Lagos accounted for 13 of such deaths, while Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and Ondo recorded one case each.





The increasing number of Coronavirus deaths in Lagos brings to 160 the total number of people that have so far died of the pandemic in the State.

The total national deaths arising from Coronavirus stand at 724.

Lagos, the epicentre of the virus, has been seriously hit by the pandemic, ramping up 12,275 confirmed cases, with only 1,786 recoveries recorded, leaving behind 10,329 active cases to manage.

On Saturday, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu charged all Nigerians to take responsibility as the nation joins the global community in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking as a Guest Speaker at the Virtual edition of the Lagos Leadership Conference, themed: “Leading in Extraordinary Times”, which was broadcast via Plus TV Africa, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the firm realisation that Lagos is the Nigerian epicentre of the pandemic, and that the whole of country is looking up to the State for leadership and for accomplishment, has been a driving force for his administration’s response to pandemic.

He said: “COVID-19 pandemic is global and all of us have a role to play. Everybody has a role to play. It is only when everybody plays that role that we can put this pandemic behind us very quickly. As a government, we will continue to lead that conversation.

“We should continue to have various levels of engagement and various levels of communication. Everybody must be seen taking responsibility at this stage. We are fully out there and what is just remaining for us is just to keep this momentum and we believe that we will come out of it stronger and better.

“I will ask each and every one of us to take full responsibility, especially for our loved ones and ourselves. When we are going out, let us ensure we continue to obey the protocols. Let us wear our facemasks. Let us ensure we keep social distance8 or physical distancing and continue to listen to our health practitioners and the advice they give us.

“If you have any symptoms, do not wait until when it becomes very severe; get yourself a test, get yourself into one of our isolation centers and we can assure you that, you will be treated well and you will get well at the end of the day,”