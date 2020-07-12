By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo/Ilorin

Some aides of Kwara Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi have tested positive for coronavirus and hospitalised.

Alabi, who is the chairman of the Technical Committee on Coronavirus in the state said the

affected aides have been admitted to the COVID 19 Infectious Centre at Sobi Specialist Hospital Ilorin.

He stressed the need for residents to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety protocols.





Alabi spoke on Sunday, warning that the disease is real and presents a danger that requires serious caution.

Alabi explained that the government was determined to flatten the curve of coronavirus and curb community transmission.

He called on Kwarans to take responsibility in the fight against the disease.

Alabi added that the only antidote against COVID-19 was to obey all government and health officials precautionary measures .

According to him, such measures include wearing of face masks, avoidance of large gathering, adherence to physical distancing and washing of hands with soap under running water or sanitiser among others.

He also advised all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to emulate his action by allowing their staff to go for testing.