By Agency Reporter

The death toll of the two-day violent protests in Mali’s capital Bamako has increased to three.

At least 74 others were injured.

Xinhua, quoting local hospital authorities, also reported significant material damage, especially to the National Assembly, which was looted by protesters.





At least six leaders of the demonstrations were arrested Friday night and Saturday, said the 5 June Movement- Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP), organiser of the protests.

In a message published by the Malian presidency Friday night, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita regretted the violence.

He reaffirmed his “wish to continue the dialogue” with the protesters.

To ease the tension in the country, Keita has made several proposals to end the crisis.

But the protesters rejected the proposals.

Instead, they called for the appointment of a prime minister among their ranks and the resignation of Keita.

The capital was largely paralysed since Friday when the demonstrations turned violent.

Watch the protest as posted on twitter: