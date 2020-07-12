A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the sickening racist messages sent to Crystal Palace and Ivorian winger, Wilfried Zaha.

The 27-year-old footballer shared screenshots of the racist abuse he had received to his social media accounts ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game at Aston Villa.

Sharing the racist messages, he wrote: “Woke up to this today.”

One of the messages sent to Zaha read: “You better not score tomorrow you black c***.”





The other read: “Or I’ll come to your house dressed as a ghost.”

After the game – which Villa won 2-0, West Midlands Police confirmed that a boy, aged 12, from Solihull, was arrested in relation to the incident.

“We were alerted to a series of racist messages sent to a footballer today and after looking into them and conducting checks, we have arrested a boy.

“The 12-year-old from #Solihull has been taken to custody. “Thanks to everyone who raised it. Racism won’t be tolerated,” a statement published by police read.

However, both clubs have since condemned the racist messages and Villa vowed to ban the culprit for life.

An Aston Villa statement read: “We deplore the disgusting racist messages sent to Zaha. We condemn all forms of racial discrimination and stand with Crystal Palace.

“We are working with the police in investigating this extremely serious matter and when the culprit is identified AVFC will issue a lifetime ban.”

Crystal Palace added: “This is an absolute disgrace and should not be happening. “We stand with you, Wilf, and anyone else who has to suffer such horrific abuse.”