By Taiwo Okanlawon

Legendary Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs turns 78 today, Saturday the 11th of July 2020. The Ogun state born actor is married to iconic actress, Joke Silva.

Joke Silva celebrated him on her Instagram page where she shared some photos-video of the celebrant and captioned it:

“Hey birthday boy😃to God the Father be all the Glory🎉🥳🎊🥂🍾🥂🍾🥂🍾@_olujacobs,” she wrote.





This is coming weeks after the actor’s wife, has debunked rumours making the rounds on social media his demise.

Joke Silva said her husband is alive, adding that the “family found the development so depressing that members had to speak out.”

Born Oludotun Jacobs in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, on July 11, 1942, Olu Jacobs, as popularly called in the movie circles, has starred in numerous movies home and abroad.

He trained at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, England, and has starred in various British television shows and series in the 1970s; The Goodies, Till Death Us Do Part, Barlow at Large, The Venturers, Angels, 1990, The Tomorrow People, The Professional.

In the 1980s he was part of many international films some of which include John Irvin’s war film The Dogs of War, Roman Polanski’s adventure-comedy Pirates, and the family-adventure film Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend.

Coming down to his country, the actor has starred in 120 Nollywood movies and won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2007.