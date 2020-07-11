By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Three dead bodies have been recovered and nine others rescued in a collapsed three-storey building at Freeman Street on Lagos Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Saturday.

It was gathered that the building suffered total collapse leaving its occupants trapped as they were fast asleep at about 4.00 am.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that three dead bodies had been retrieved from the buildings and nine others rescued.





Oke-Osanyintolu said “The Agency responded to emergency calls on the incident. Upon arrival at the incident scene at 04:05hrs this morning, a 3-storey building was discovered to have totally collapsed on people asleep inside.

“Nine victims have been extricated from the rubble alive while three bodies were recovered dead. Their remains were transported to the mortuary by State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU while pre-hospital care has been administered to the nine victims by LASEMA and the Lagos State Ambulance Services, LASAMBUS.

“LASEMA, Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABSCA , Ministry Of Physical planning ,Nigeria Police, LNSC, LASG FIRE and are also at the incident scene carrying out a multi agency . Search and rescue operation on going,” he said.