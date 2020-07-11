By Ayodele Efunla

Africa Urban entertainment company, Trace has partnered with South Korean leading provider in Consumer Electronics and Home Entertainment, LG Electronics, towards evolving a better way of listening to music using cutting edge technology.

Speaking to journalists on the new partnership, the MD Trace Anglophone West Africa, Sam Onyemelukwe revealed Trace partnered with LG to further enhance the listening pleasure of music lovers.

“For us at Trace, it’s always a pleasure to work with great brands and great partners, and the same can be said of this particular partnership with LG.





“We all know the change the younger generation is bringing into music and entertainment in general for our country and continent- it’s amazing!. They are pushing boundaries and bringing recognition to Africa, and so partnering with such a reputable brand will further enhance the listening pleasure of music lovers.”

Also speaking at the event, the General Manager of LG Electronics, Audio Video division, Mr. Kenny Cho said: “LG Electronics has been a global leader and major player in Home Entertainment ranging from displays to Audio Products inclusive of Home theatres, One Body Audio, Portable Bluetooth speakers, and a whole range of XBoom products.

“This partnership with Trace will bring about a new level of digital entertainment by providing Nigerian youths with cutting edge technological products of being entertained at any point in time.”

Present at the sign-off ceremony of this new alliance were representative from both organizations. Elluru; Head, Kenny Paul Mba; stood for LG while Bassey Aniefiok and Sam Onyemelukwe, MD, Trace Anglophone.