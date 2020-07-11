Jude Ojeogwu, father to popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels ate his words Friday, as he surfaced at the naming ceremony for the daughter’s son.

His presence in Abuja, was being interpreted as an endorsement for his daughter’s marriage to billionaire lawyer, Ned Nwoko.

Jude Ojeogwu made headlines last year when he said he would not approve the marriage, because he is too old for his daughter.

He even blamed Regina’s mum, Rita for pushing the girl into the marriage.





All that is history now after his presence at the naming ceremony.

Photos at the event also showed him carrying the baby, MUNIR NEJI NED-NWOKO and posing with young mum, Regina Daniels