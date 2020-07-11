Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her hubby Ned Nwoko announced the arrival of their first child together a few days ago.

The 20 year old movie star held a naming ceremony for her son Amir Neji Ned Nwoko with her family and friends in attendance.

Actor Belinda Effah, Regina’s mother Rita were in attendance of the ceremony.





Regina penned a note to her son already and it reads:

Newborns represent life, hope and the promise of love. The arrival of my bundle of joy has been nothing short of excitement. Pure as an angel and as fresh as a blooming flower! Thank you all for your congratulatory messages, calls and sharing in our joy. Journey to motherhood begins. Meet MUNIR NEJI NED-NWOKO. follow @retvng to watch details on OUR CIRCLE

The 59 year old entrepreneur who has other wives and kids, married the movie actress in a traditional wedding in 2019.