By Taiwo Okanlawon

The National Leader of the AllProgressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Friday, paid a condolence visit to Mrs Florence Ajimobi, wife of Late Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The APC national leader was accompanied by Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi.





This is coming days after remains of the immediate past governor of Oyo state who died at the age of 70 were laid to rest at his country home residence located at 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate, according to Islamic rites.

Ajimobi, died on Thursday, June 25, at First Cardiology Consultants, Lagos at the age of 70 after spending weeks in intensive care for coronavirus complications.

Other personalities that paid a condolence visit to the Ajimobi family include Oyo state deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan, Lagos state deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano state, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state and Lagos state House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.