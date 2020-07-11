Secretary to the Osun State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, has recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, said in a statement on Saturday that the SSG was part of 22 people whose result returned negative.

The SSG had about 10 days ago tested positive for the virus.

Dr Isamotu, however, said that by Friday evening, the confirmatory test of the SSG carried out after days of care and treatment returned negative.





Similarly, 21 other patients have also tested negative and have all been discharged.

The commissioner, however, announced the discovery of 23 additional cases in the state, saying they were contacts from previous cases.

He appealed to residents of the state to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the state against the spread of the virus.