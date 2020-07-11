By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Saturday rescued six people alive, underneath the rubbles of a three-story building which collapsed on Freeman Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State.

The agency also recovered the body of a child who died in the collapsed building.

It was gathered that the building suffered total collapse leaving its occupants trapped as they were fast asleep at about 4.00 am.





The immediate neighbours of the victims were said to have alerted emergency responders about the incident but on arrival, the first victim to be recovered was a male child who could not withstand the situation and was pronounced dead.

However, the six other occupants of the building who were rescued alive were been treated by Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASSMBUS), while the casualty was deposited at a morgue.

Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning, Nigeria Police and other relevant agencies also joined in the search and rescue operation at the scene.

LASEMA Director-General Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu who confirmed the incident also said investigations will be conducted to unravel the cause of the incident.