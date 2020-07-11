By Martha Agas

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has condoled with the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, over the passing of his mother, Janet Hauwa Kukah.

Chairman of the forum, Simon Along, who is also Governor of Plateau, described her passing as painful in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Saturday.

Lalong further described the death of the Bishop’s mother as a great loss to the entire Kukah family, the people of Kaduna State, and particularly to Kukah.





“We share in this hour of grief over the departure of Mama Janet, who lived an exemplary life and also demonstrated the fear of God and respect for humanity throughout her life.

“She dedicated herself to raising children in the way of the Lord – children, who have turned out to be major contributors to their immediate communities and the nation as a whole. She will surely be missed,” he said.

Lalong condoled with Kukah, who had always acknowledged his mother as a pillar of support and guidance in his spiritual responsibilities and passion for human rights, justice, and peace building.

The Plateau governor prayed God to grant eternal rest to the soul of the deceased mother of the Bishop and also comfort the family.

NAN