Nigerian actress, and businesswoman Mercy Aigbe, best known for her Yoruba indigenous movies shared pictures of her first child Michelle who just clocked 19.

The actress who is thankful to God for the huge blessing of having a baby girl disclosed that she couldn’t be more proud as a mother.

Check her write up below:

I woke up with a heart full of gratitude 🙏🙏🙏 For indeed Jehovah has been faithful! Which of your blessings can I deny Abba Father! Who am I that you are this mindful of me Papa?! I return all glory, honor, adoration to your holy name! I stand in Awe of you Jehovah! Be thou forever be exalted! I worship and praise your holy name, agbanilagbatan! 19 years today you gave me this huge blessing and since then you have never ceased blessing me! Father I have come to your throne of Grace to say THANK YOU 🙏 ……. happy birthday my brown sugar @michelleio__ 😍





Happy birthday to the C.E.O @michellebeauty___ ….. brand influencer, ambassador to a lot of brands! I couldn’t be prouder! 19 sure looks good on you my love @michelleio__ 😍

Happy birthday my love @michelleio__ 😍😍😍😍😍

Mercy’s fellow actress Faithia Balogun also wrote a note to Michelle:

Happy Birthday My Princess😻 May God in His Infinite Mercy Keep You Safe For Us🙏🏻 You will excel and forever b celebrated my love🙏🏻 Enjoy ur day darling💃🏻❤️👌🏻 @michelleio__ @realmercyaigbe

Aigbe had Michelle before marrying estranged husband Lanre Gentry with whom she shares a son Juwon. The mom of two has 8 million plus Instagram followers.