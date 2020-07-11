By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former senator, Shehu Sani on Saturday said the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu must not be allowed to sleep inside mosque but in a cell.

Sani said when the EFCC took him to their cell, the inmates respectably said he should sleep in the mosque, but that Magu refused and that he slept in the cell.

The former lawmaker said he just read somewhere that Magu went to sleep in the mosque of the Federal Criminal Investigation Department, saying it was wrong.





“When they took me to their cell, the inmates respectably said that I should sleep in the mosque, but their now embattled boss said no to sleeping in the mosque.

“So I slept in the Cell. I just read somewhere that he refused to sleep in the cell and went to sleep in the mosque of the FCID.

“It’s wrong to sleep in the mosque. He should be returned to ZA cell,” Sani said on his Facebook page.