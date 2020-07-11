The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday said that the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, must be made to answer for the alleged issue of corruption and violation of rules.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja, said that Magu must also answer for allegations of victimization of Nigerians and stealing of recovered funds for which he has been suspended.

“There are insinuations in the public that the indicted EFCC boss was also harassing certain judges to get a conviction on cases.

“Similarly, there are several cases of officers and ranks of the commission whose employment in the service were unjustly suspended or terminated,” he alleged.





Ologbondiyan recalled that the Magu had been accused of diversion of recovered funds and secret sale of seized property that required his explanations.

“The PDP also wants an investigation into the alleged connection between the indicted EFCC boss and certain judges handling EFCC cases.

“What Nigerians expect at this time is for the Federal Government to ensure Magu’s prosecution in court.

“Nigerians expect government to take necessary and decisive steps to restore the integrity of the EFCC.

“This should be done by ensuring that Magu’s replacement as EFCC Chairman is thoroughly screened to avoid a similar development in future,” he said.