Lagos State Government, through its Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA , on Friday shutdown Acouns Medical Diagnostic Laboratory Center for running COVID-19 tests without government’s approval.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Abiola Idowu who disclosed this in her office at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja shortly after the exercise explained that the laboratory located at Biporal Shopping Arcade, Banana Island, Ikoyi was also situated in a pharmacy.

She explained that the State government prohibited non-accredited laboratories from carrying out COVID-19 tests, adding that such practices could endanger citizens’ lives.

Idowu emphasized that the State Government had only approved seven private laboratories, such as Total Medical Services, SynLab, 54 Gene, Medbury Medical Services, Biologix Medical Services, 02 Medical Services and Clina Lancent Laboratories to expand the testing capacity of the State.





“The laboratories were selected and approved by the State Ministry of Health to carry out COVID-19 test after a rigorous accreditation and validation process by HEFAMAA and the Lagos State Bio-Bank,” she stated.

“Only private laboratories accredited by the State government are allowed to carry out COVID-19 tests,” she warned.

She said government would not tolerate any form of illegal health practices in the state, saying that, health security is an integral part of public security which is the primary duty of the government.

While advising health facilities across the state to adhere strictly to stipulated standards to guarantee the health and wellbeing of Lagosians and avoid being sanctioned, Idowu urged the public to continue supporting the government in its fight against quackery and illegal operation of facilities by reporting those behind such acts to relevant government agencies.

A director in the Agency, Dr.Godswill Iboma, who led the inspection team advised members of the public to be cautious and desist from patronizing any health care provider without the display of the HEFAMAA logo or proof of registration with the Agency as well as report any suspicious health care facility to the Agency.