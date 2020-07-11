By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State House of Assembly has suspended all legislative activities, for one week, until July 20.

The suspension was announced in a statement signed by the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Azeez Sani on Friday night in Lagos.

It came after the death of one of the lawmakers, Mr Tunde Braimoh.





“All committee meetings, assignments and visit to the Lagos State House of Assembly are hereby suspended”, Sanni said.

“The suspension takes effect from Monday, July 13 to Sunday, July 19, while legislative activities shall resume on July 20,’’ he added.

Braimoh died of COVID-19 complications on Friday morning.

Until his death, he was the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy.

He was also a former chairman of Kosofe Local Government.

He was laid to rest at the Ikoyi Cemetery in Lagos on Friday evening.