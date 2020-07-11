A top government official and other two persons have been kidnapped in Ekiti.

This is coming weeks after a commissioner and two others were abducted leaving one victim dead.

However, the recent attack occurred late on Friday at Isinbode-Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area.

The abductors were said to be no fewer than 10.





According to sources, the hoodlums, amid sporadic shootings, carried out the attack at a sawmill located on Isinbode-Ode road and dispossessed the workers of their personal belongings after which they abducted two victims.

The sources revealed that after the sawmill attack, the kidnappers later pursued an official Hilux van conveying a government official and shot at it after which one of the occupants was kidnapped.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

He also disclosed that one those abducted and driver of the van who was shot had escaped from captivity.

Abutu said that the driver had been taken to an hospital for medical care.

He said the kidnappers were now holding on to two persons, including the government official whose identity he did not disclose.

Abutu said the police were already on the trail of the abductors in order to secure the release of the victims.