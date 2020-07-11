The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on Saturday said God knew that he did not buy N300 million house for his newly wedded son, Abdulazeez in Abuja.

Sahara Reporters had reported that Malami purchased a house worth N300 million for his son in Abuja.

Malami, in a statement by his media aide, Umar Gwandu, said his attention had been drawn to a mischievous, deceitful and perfidious publication by the notorious factory of fake news in Nigeria, the Sahara Reporters with an intent to spread lies.

The statement said it was regrettable that the information communication technology tools had been hijacked by disgruntled elements in spreading fake news and blatant lies and that the report by the media was a clear violation of ethical journalism practices on verification of facts and authentication of claims.





“It evinces lack of professionalism and exposes rash and reckless presentation of figment of imaginations shrouded with bigotry and bundled with sentiments of unscrupulous questions. For instance, who is the vendor of the purported house bought for the son of the Minister in Abuja at N300m? Where is the so-called mansion located in Abuja? Where are the title documents?”

“God knows that I did not purchase any house for him in Abuja. Not even a rented house was secured for my son in Abuja, because he has no plan to live in Abuja,’ while refuting the claim that he bought a house for his son in Abuja. The allegation of hiring private jets for the marriage was preposterous.

“It is common knowledge that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had neither a father nor mother anywhere in Nigeria to be conveyed to Kano for the wedding. Who then. is the Attorney-General using the chartered flight to convey? Which jets are chartered? Who paid for the charter? Through which means was the money paid?

“It is one of such libelous publications of which Sahara Reporters is commonly known for targeted at selected few for unsubstantiated fabricated allegations while overlooking more serious reasonable allegations visibly open against its favoured sectional kinsmen,” the statement said.

The statement said the wedding of Fatiha, the eldest son of Malami took place under strict observance of the protocols and guidelines of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.