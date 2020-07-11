Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has commended the Federal Government for the installation of a power sub-station at the Bichi Local Government Area of the state to boost power supply.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director-General, Media and Public Relations to the Governor, Malam Ameen Yassar.‎

Ganduje gave the commendation while receiving the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Alhaji Sule AbdulAziz, who visited him at Government House in Kano.‎‎

The governor said that the project would trigger a post-COVID-19 economic recovery in the state.‎





According to the statement, Ganduje thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the minister of power for their sense of duty and determination to assist the state to revive its economy, especially in the aftermath of the challenges of COVID-19.‎‎

“The project will facilitate steady power supply to seven local government areas in the vicinity of Bichi Local Government Area, thus, economic activities would bounce back. ‎

The statement said that installation of the transformer has commenced and that when completed, the transformer would be installed under the 132KV Kano/Kankia/Katsina Line 1 at Bichi town.

“This is a big development and I will mobilise a grand ceremony to launch it, we will also protect it from vandalism, in view of its importance,” the statement added.

Earlier, the TCN managing director said he was in Kano to monitor ongoing work at the project site, pointing out that he was convinced that the state government was fully committed to the successful implementation of the project.

“As soon as the civil works are completed, it will take us not more than three months to finish the installation.

“This will provide electricity to the people of at least seven local government areas.” ‎

AbdulAziz commended the member, representing Bichi Federal Constituency, Mr Abubakar Kabir, for bearing the entire cost of the civil works involved in the project as well as shouldering the responsibility of providing for the people handling the project.

He explained that the project was facilitated by the state governor, who, according to him, has demonstrated a resolve to address persistent power outage in the Bichi area.