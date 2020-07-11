By Taiwo Okanlawon

Inglewood rapper Free Ackrite has announced his triumphant return with a new album titled “The Streets Been Waitin’ 4 Me”.

Prior to this time, he had worked on a project titled “No Remorse” which garnered massive airplay, and now the rapper is taking it up a notch with the release of this new album by August 2020.

Ackrite 25-years-old rapper who has been in the music business for some time now proves to be one of the most talented in this new wave and age that is brewing out of the Westside.





The rapper who has been on his art tirelessly seems to be bracing up for something big for him and his brand which is more reason why he’s been so keen on content.