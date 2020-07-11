Nigerian actress, filmmaker, producer and director Faithia Balogun has got unending love for her son Khalid as he turns 18 today July 11th 2020.

The 51 year old mum of two took to social media to share photos of her son and penned a lengthy note, stating that she will forever be there to make him smile.

Read her message here:

Happiest 18th Birthday My Joy😁, Mummy’s baby boo ❤️, The entire love of my life😻, My dance tutor and My special adviser ❤️💋 I’ve got unending love, undivided attention, eternal pampering, everlasting affection, and endless care for you my son👌🏻❤️😻There’s nothing more exciting and satisfying to have seen you grow and turn into such an amazing person🙈❤️ May God Keep you and your siblings safe for me and grant you all ur heart desires okomi🙏🏻 I will forever b there for you to make you smile everyday of ur life👌🏻😁😻 Grow in more wisdom,knowledge and understanding my son🙏🏻 I Love You So Much Baby❤️❤️❤️❤️ @thekhalid__💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃😀💃💃💃💃





My joy in having you as my son is something that can’t be measured baby👌🏻❤️It can only be felt through lots of hugs, kisses, and adoration. I’m so happy I was blessed with a son as astounding as you🙈😻💋Know that whatever you choose to do in life, I will forever be proud of you. I am especially proud this year on your birthday that you are becoming a smart, kind, and thoughtful young man👌🏻👍🏻❤️ Always know that when I scold you, it’s only because I care, and when I hug you, it’s always because I love you Son. I wish you all the best in life🙏🏻,and may your birthday be filled with lots of presents and laughter😁🙏🏻❤️ Happy Birthday Once Again Son💙💙💙💙 @thekhalid__

Faithia has two kids Aaliyah and Khalid with her former husband Saeed Balogun, a marriage that lasted from 2000-2014.