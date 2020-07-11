By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Rampaging Coronavirus pandemic has killed 20 people in Lagos and four other states in one day, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has said.

According to the NCDC, in its report, Coronavirus killed 14 people in Lagos State on Friday, the highest fatality to be recorded by the state in a single day.

This brings to 147 the total number of people killed by Coronavirus in Lagos since the pandemic began.





Also, two persons were killed by the virus each in Plateau and Rivers, while one person each was killed in Bayelsa and Jigawa.

Plateau has so far recorded a total of 16 deaths, while Rivers recorded 46 deaths.

While Bayelsa now has a total of 18 deaths, Jigawa has recorded a total of 11 deaths.

However, the nation has recorded a total of 709 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.